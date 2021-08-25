Regional hospitals give updates on ‘escalating crisis’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitals around the region are facing unprecedented capacity amid a COVID surge in the last few weeks.

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss hospital capacity, including emergency department volumes, COVID census, staffing, and vaccines.

They acknowledged that the ER wait times are longer than usual, but still reminded people facing life-saving emergencies to come seek care. Only about 10% of their total daily volume is COVID patients, but they are still facing longer wait times than usual.

They reminded people not to come to the ER for COVID-19 testing.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, physician leaders and front line health care workers from Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU and Providence will hold a press conference to “provide an update on the escalating crisis facing our hospitals in the Portland Metro area.”

Health officials say that the surge has not yet reached its peak. Healthcare workers are fatigued, and patients seeking care are finding long wait times.