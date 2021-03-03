Regional pharmacies begin getting single-dose vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pharmacies in both Oregon and Washington have started to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but scheduling appointments are still a challenge for hundreds of thousands of people trying to sign up.

Early Wednesday Walgreen’s posted dozens of appointments over the next 3 days but they were all booked within 30 minutes. The same happened at Fred Meyer, with appointments filled within minutes.

Portland resident Carrie Ure got called by a friend at the end of an assisted living vaccine clinic. She rushed over and got her first dose, but then found out she couldn’t get her second dose at the same spot.

“You can’t come back here,” Ure said she was told. “Just call your doctor and it will be fine.”

But doctors offices don’t have vaccine doses.

Thursday appointments are open again for the mass clinic at the Oregon Convention Center. But you need to register — GetVaccinated.Oregon.Gov — to get a call for an appointment selected at random.