Rep. Beutler hopes PPE shipment will arrive this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, KOIN 6 News’ Dan Tilkin spoke with Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler about the many facets of the coronavirus crisis. Among those topics was her effort to get more personal protection equipment (PPE) to Clark County.

“I spend hours and hours on the phone beating bushes,” said Beutler. “Whether it’s called back to DC or FEMA, calling the Situation Room at the White House, talking with the governor, talking to the governor’s staff, talking to state and local folks–I can’t think of people I haven’t talked to.”

The Republican got Clark County moved up in the priority list from Tier 3 to Tier 1. She hopes the state follows through with a second shipment of PPE by this weekend.

