Rep. Kurt Schrader talks pandemic relief on AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed another coronavirus relief package of about $450 billion to help small businesses.
Also Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown lifted some restrictions on non-urgent medical and dental procedures.
Rep. Kurt Schrader joined AM Extra to talk about the congressional response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other efforts that need to be done.
