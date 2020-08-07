Report: Chip Kelly, wife contracted coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Current UCLA Head Football Coach Chip Kelly and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year, according to a report published by CBS LA.

According to CBS, the former Oregon football coach contracted the virus back in late March. He and his wife both recovered. The news comes shortly after the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported that at least eight UCLA football players had tested positive after recently returning to campus.

CBS said both UCLA and Kelly declined to comment.

A group of Pac-12 football players has threatened to opt out of the coming season unless its concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement and list of demands on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a news release to reporters. The release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players from 10 schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

“We believe a football season under these conditions would be reckless and put us at needless risk,” the players said in their news release. “We will not play until there is real change that is acceptable to us.”