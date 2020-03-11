Ban of crowds of 250 or more in Seattle planned

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will announce a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s according to a person involved in the planning of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The order expected on Wednesday would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures.