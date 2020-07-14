Report: Nearly one-third of lost jobs in Oregon added back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employers across Oregon have added back nearly one-third of the jobs that were cut in March and April, according to a new report from the state’s Employment Department.

Oregon’s total non-farm payroll employment rose by 56,000 jobs in June following a gain of 26,100 jobs in May.

The largest gains month-to-month happened in leisure and hospitality (+31,400 jobs); retail trade (+6,800); health care and social assistance (+6,200); and other services (+5,700).

None of the major industries cut a substantial number of jobs in June, according to the OED.

Despite the increase in workforce activity, many of the larger industries in the state have not yet shown signs of a promising rebound. Professional and business services cut 20,200 jobs in March and April and has only regained 1,900 jobs in the past two months.

A recovery for manufacturing jobs has also suffered. In June, the industry employed 181,000, about 2,400 jobs below its April total.

Also in the past two months, government cut 9,100 jobs between April and June, during which time management of companies and enterprises cut 1,000 jobs and information cut 600 jobs, according to OED.

Oregon’s overall unemployment fell to 11.2% in June, down from May’s rate of 14.3%.