Report shows grim findings in funding public health

Coronavirus

Americans were vulnerable to this kind of pandemic

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report has grim findings when it comes to funding the public health systems in the US. Researchers found challenges they say left American vulnerable to a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhea Farberman, the Director of Communications at Trust for America’s Health, joined AM Extra to share the key findings of the report, including underfunding and data for Oregon and Washington.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss