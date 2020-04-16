Report shows grim findings in funding public health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report has grim findings when it comes to funding the public health systems in the US. Researchers found challenges they say left American vulnerable to a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhea Farberman, the Director of Communications at Trust for America’s Health, joined AM Extra to share the key findings of the report, including underfunding and data for Oregon and Washington.
