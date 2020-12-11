Restaurant industry gets $50k boost to fight legal battles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An advocacy group is helping Oregon’s restaurants and hospitality businesses with legal fees as they struggle to survive the pandemic.

The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association has set aside about $50,000 for a new defense fund. Jason Brandt, the president and CEO of ORLA, said the fund will help address the inequities restaurants in Oregon are facing.

“Our industry is really at a breaking point — that’s restaurants, some lodging establishments across the state — cash flow is limited,” he said. “At the same time, our folks are feeling a need to take what they are facing from a government restriction standpoint to court.”

Part of the problem the industry faces is caused by local and state leaders taking away business operations for public purposes, according to ORLA. This could mean a restaurant loses a dining room for virus mitigation purposes or an entire lodging location could be closed for a period of time.

The industry is calling for a judicial review of whether a government institution has the right to take these actions without providing some form of reimbursement or compensation.

“We are responding to what we are hearing in the field,” said Brandt. “This is what small businesses are pleading for and in this case they need cash to help fight that battle in court and they need someone to facilitate a more user-friendly experience for how to actually go through that process.”

ORLA’s defense fund will support those operators who want to take a matter to court. The lawsuits that are filed will be unique with a focus on how government restrictions have caused hospitality businesses to close permanently.

“It’s really hard to argue against the fact that dining rooms — multiple times in the year 2020 — have been taken by government for public purposes, for a very important public purpose. We are not discounting the importance of mitigating virus spread, we are the biggest fans of health care workers,” said Brandt. “This is more about what the law says, what does the Constitution say about what those small business are owed or should be given as a result of restrictions.”

Contact ORLA for more information on how to apply for the defense fund. A legal firm has been tapped to help with the process.