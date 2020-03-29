Restaurant wholesaler sets up drive-thru in Clackamas

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Graziano Foodservices in Clackamas held a drive-thru market for customers to pick up boxes of wholesale food on Saturday.

With so many restaurants closed, the restaurant wholesaler decided to start making full meal boxes to sell directly to people at home. Orders are put into customer’s cars as they drive through Graziano’s Clackamas location.

“It’s less exposure than going out to the grocery stores. There are only select workers in there that are around the produce, so it’s very, very minimal,” said Tiffanie Graziano, part-owner of the company.

Graziano’s will be holding another drive-thru event next Saturday. They are also hosting a fundraiser on GoFundMe to purchase medical gloves that will then be donated to area hospitals.