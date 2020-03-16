Restaurants now relying on take-out, delivery orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus is hitting the restaurant industry very hard. Oregon is now the latest state to join the growing list around the country closing restaurants and bars.

The restaurant group Chef’s Table is closing all 20 of its locations for at least 4 weeks. They’re now relying on customers to use their take-out and delivery services. But they only expect to make a fraction of their normal profit.

The decision comes after the group’s owner, Kurt Huffman, told KOIN 6 News he went ot one of his restaurants over the weekend and saw it packed with people.

“It was packed full of people and I just had this horrible feeling that somehow we are not doing the right thing,” Huffman said. “People are putting themselves at risk.”

Kurt Huffman, the owner of the restaurant group Chef’s Table, in Portland, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Lisa Schroder, the executive chef and owner of Mother’s Bistro, said they waited until they heard what Governor Kate Brown had to say.

Oregon restricts restaurants, limits gatherings to 25 people

“All sorts of benefits, grants and insurance monies won’t come unless the governor is the one to make the call,” she said.

Before the governor’s announcement, Mother’s Bistro spaced tables out to help with social distancing and heavily increased their cleaning procedures. Schroder said business took a nose dive and they are staffing less.

But they, too, plan to rely on customers ordering take out.