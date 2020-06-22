Restrictions in place for Oregon retail fireworks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the 4th of July right around the corner, retail fireworks are available in Oregon but can only be bought from retailers and stands with state permits.

Fireworks can be bought between June 23 and July 6, but there are restrictions and limits where those fireworks can be used. They can’t be used in national parks and forests, on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management or US Fish and Wildlife, in state parks and campgrounds and on state beaches.

People who use illegal fireworks face a fine of up to $2500 per violation plus a $500 civil penalty. People who don’t use fireworks properly or cause damage with them are liable.

Fireworks go on sale soon in Clark County with restrictions

It’s also going to be hot and dry, which means it’s also wildfire season.

“Starting in July, risks for wildfire in many parts of Oregon will be high. Fireworks can also start structural fires that threaten lives and property, as we have seen in past years,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Jim Walker.

Most municipal fireworks shows have already been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.