Rideshare driver reacts to virus with new cleaning regimen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spread of the coronavirus is a cause for concern for those who regularly interact with the public. KOIN 6 News spoke with a rideshare driver who said he’s taking extra precautions to keep himself and his passengers healthy.

Lane Jensen can be found picking up passengers in the metro area six days a week. The driver said he’s taking disinfecting wipes and wiping down his car after every ride. He said that since his car is his office, it’s important to keep it sanitized.

“I’ve got Lysol wipes, I got paper towels, and I got sanitizing spray right here,” said Jensen. “I don’t want to catch it. I don’t want any of my passengers to catch it.”

Lane Jensen is now taking extra precautions amid coronavirus concerns. March 1, 2020 (KOIN)

After every ride, he wipes down the seatbelt and the car door handle. Jensen said if the virus is tracked to a driver, they could lose their livelihood.

“That’s what I’m all about—making sure it stays clean so nobody gets sick from me because if somebody gets sick from my car, or they rode with me and contract the virus, then Uber and Lyft can shut my account down and I can’t afford that right now,” explained Jensen.

He has also been tracking the stores that have sold out of hand sanitizer and wipes. Jensen even made an interactive map that marks the sold-out stores in red.

A still image of Lane Jensen’s interactive map for which stores are sold out of hand sanitizer. March 1, 2020 (KOIN)

“Every place I’ve marked, they’ve been out of hand sanitizer,” said Jensen.

He said if more schools or businesses close due to the virus, that’s something else he will have to worry about.

“That’s going to put a hurt on my business, plus people aren’t going to want to go out because they are scared to go out,” said Jensen. “It’s going to put a hurt on everybody’s business, including myself driving.”

According to Jensen, he gives an estimated 10-20 rides a day, which now requires a lot of cleaning. But he’s got the process down to under a minute.