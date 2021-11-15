‘Right decision’: PPS board punts on COVID vax mandate vote

Public comment will be taken Tuesday night -- but no vote

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public Schools board is taking a step back from requiring school kids to get a COVID shot by delaying for 6 months a vote that was scheduled to take place Tuesday night.

Board members who spoke with KOIN 6 News felt it was a decision they couldn’t make quickly at this point, especially when parents are still struggling to find shot appointments or clinics for their kids to get the COVID vaccine.

“There were a number of board members who raised questions about the implementation and about access, impacts on students learning by implementing a mandate this early,” board member Julia Brim-Edwards said. “And I think the decision to not have a vote on Tuesday is the right decision.”

At Scott Elementary School, there are only about 100 doses for kids between 5-11 at the PPS clinic Monday afternoon. About half were booked ahead of time while walk-ups were taken.

The shot is so new for kids of all ages and there is a lot of opposition to requiring it so soon. That’s why the school board delayed a decision to require the vaccination.

On Tuesday, the school board staff will recommend a month-long wait in making any decision on requiring PPS students to get a COVID shot. But there will be more public discussion at the virtual school board meeting on Tuesday.

