River Mill Elementary closed after confirmed COVID-19 exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure, Estacada’s River Mill Elementary School and Clackamas River building are now closed to limited in-person instruction.

Clackamas County Public Health notified the Estacada School District of the exposure on Thursday, according to the district. Officials then contacted the person exposed, who is now self-isolating at home and monitoring for symptoms. Each person who had been around the exposed person has also been contacted and was asked to begin self-isolating as well.

To protect their privacy, the Estacada School District said no other information on the exposed person will be released.

In an online announcement, the school district said it is implementing more safety precautions as a result of the confirmed case.

Limited in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will be canceled at the school. All elementary students will transition back to comprehensive distance learning, while the secondary level students will continue as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the River Mill and Clackamas River buildings will undergo additional cleanings.

The Estacada School District reminded everyone to continue wearing a face covering, practicing physical distancing and practicing good hygiene habits.

“We will continue to communicate with families and the community regarding the details of building closures,” the district said. “We apologize for the inconvenience of this closure, and we thank the community for continuing to do their part to protect themselves and others.”