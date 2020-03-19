Rose Festival CEO to make statement on 2020 event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stating “The health of our community and our friends around the world is the most important thing,” the CEO of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation will make a statement on the 2020 festival Thursday afternoon.

Jeff Curtis will make his statement around 2:30 p.m., after the final Rose Princess Court announcement for the Wilson High School princess.The 2020 Rose Festival is scheduled to run from May 22 through June 7.

The announcement comes amidst an ongoing pandemic that has closed schools, shuttered businesses, forced thousands out of work and others to work from home.

Earlier Thursday, Governor Kate Brown said she is not ordering a shelter-in-place order yet. Wednesday night, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said that was something the city was considering.

All of these measures are being taken in an effort to flatten the curve about the spread of COVID-19.

WA, OR leaders announce sweeping protective measures

KOIN – Complete Coverage of Coronavirus

Official Festival of Portland

The Rose Festival has been a staple of Portland summers since the early 20th Century, but it wasn’t until 2010 that the Rose Festival was acknowledged as Portland’s Official Festival by proclamation of the City Council.

The most well-known public events include the fireworks show to kick off the festival, the Starlight Run and Starlight Parade, Fleet Week, City Fair, the Dragon Boat Races and, of course, the Grand Floral Parade.