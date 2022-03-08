PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Quarter will be lifting its mask mandate, along with its COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements on Saturday, March 12.

Masks will no longer be required at any events hosted at the Moda Center or Veterans Memorial Coliseum, according to the Rose Quarter and Portland Trail Blazers.

Those considered high-risk, including the unvaccinated and immunocompromised, are still urged to wear masks at the Rose Quarter campus.

The decision comes in tandem with Gov. Kate Brown’s repeal of masks. Oregon’s state-wide mask mandate is set to be lifted on March 12, as well.