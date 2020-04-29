Salem fashion designer donates masks to firefighters

Vien To donated dozens of handmade masks to Clark County Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local fashion designer who normally makes wedding dresses can now add masks to her resume.

Vien To owns Vouture Designer Bridal Boutique in Salem. She graduated from the Arts Institute of Portland and is known for custom-made bridal gowns, prom dresses and professional attire for men and women.

But she recently donated handmade masks to Clark County Fire & Rescue in Ridgefield.

Vien To with Clark County Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Taylor. (Courtesy of Josh Taylor/Clark County Fire & Rescue)

Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Taylor was on hand to pick up the masks he said will be for their crew and staff in Clark County.

Vien gave him anywhere between 50 and 100 masks that will be used when firefighters respond to calls and have normal, daily interactions with the public.

Taylor praised Vien as “one of the most kind and hardest working ladies I know.”