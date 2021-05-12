Salem Health welcoming walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like other sites around the state and around the country, Salem Health has seen a decline in demand at their mass vaccination clinic.

Currently, the daily totals of vaccines given are about 40% lower than this time a month ago at the Salem Health vaccine clinic. But while demand for the first dose has declined — demand for the second dose is stable with a high return rate.

Salem Health has also created a mobile vaccine team, which prioritizes hard-to-teach and vulnerable Oregonians who are unable to travel to the large sites. The mobile team has brought shots to food packaging plants, seasonal farm workers, churches, senior living communities, homeless communities and rural communities throughout Marion and Polk counties.

In order to make it easier for folks, they’re now encouraging and welcoming walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Appointments can still be booked — but they are not required.

Of course, it is more difficult to figure out how many doses to prepare with walk-ins — but Salem Health says they are adapting just fine. Furthermore, it’s very rare to have leftover vaccines because the walk-in rate is so consistent.

“Our focus is on providing vaccine wherever it is needed,” a Salem Health spokesperson told KOIN 6 News. “As we have throughout the pandemic and through [our] vaccine response, we will adjust to meet the needs of our community.”