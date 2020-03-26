Salem Health seeks public’s help to sew 10,000 masks

Do you have a sewing machine and some time to kill?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have a sewing machine and are looking for ways to help healthcare workers during this coronavirus outbreak, now’s your chance.

Salem Health is asking for your help to sew 10,000 masks for those healthcare workers. This week, employees at Salem Hospital have bagged hundreds of mask-making kits – enough for nearly 10,000 masks. The kits include surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag for the finished product.

You will need a sewing machine, white thread, scissors or a rotary cutter and a yardstick, straight edge or cutting mat. It’s important that sewers only use the provided fabric — not their own.

Those interested can pick up mask kits on Thursday from 1-3 p.m. or on Friday from 9-11 a.m. Mask kits are available in Salem at the Town Park security booth at Southeast Mission Street and Southeast 25th Street or in Dallas at the West Valley Hospital parking lot on Southeast Washington Street. Drop off completed masks at the same locations.

Drop off times for completed masks:

Salem

Monday, March 30, 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.

Dallas

Thursday, April 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.

Guidelines from Salem Health

Mask kits will be available for pick up at the locations listed. People should stay in their car; staff members will give the kits to those who stop by. Each household may take up to two kits; each kit has material for 30 to 50 masks. Continue social distancing. Please do not host mask-making parties with friends/neighbors or ask to pick up kits to take to someone else. Return completed masks to a drop-off location with a few days.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do