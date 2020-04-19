Salem-Keizer schools simplify grading for distance learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem-Keizer Public Schools is moving toward a more simplified grading structure to help parents who might be struggling to home-school their kids during the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson for the school district said school officials don’t want the students to be harmed by the sudden closure of schools and transition to distance learning.

School district spokesperson Lillian Govus said the expectations are much different than they were just a month ago. Teachers have collectively made 130,000 phone calls to students and their families since schools closed. They have been doing what they can to help out parents who are trying to get distance learning up and running at home so their children can continue their education.

Lillian Govus, spokesperson for Salem-Keizer Public Schools. April 19, 2020 (KOIN)

Govus said there is even a virtual counseling office set up to deal with the stress of trying to work through the changes.

In light of everything that has happened in recent weeks, Govus said, right now, the pass-and-complete system helps to protect the students from the ramifications of the pandemic.

“That’s to make sure that our parents who aren’t able to spend as much time helping their students with the distance learning, who have various obstacles at home, so that there’s not the additional stress that their student’s GPA or ability to transition from third to fourth grade is going to be harmed through this process,” said Govus.

She said the superintendent released a video on Sunday that provided parents with tips about distance learning. The district has also given out close to 30,000 Chromebooks, and purchased internet services from Comcast for up to 2,500 families for the next six weeks.

Govus wants parents to know that they’re still giving out Chromebooks, so if a child needs one and hasn’t received one, get in touch with the school district.