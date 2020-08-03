Salem-Keizer superintendent details fall school plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the pandemic continues, the way students are taught classes is up in the air. Districts across the country are rolling out their plans, which often includes comprehensive distance learning.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Christy Perry joined AM Extra to share their plans, when it starts, how long it will go and concerns from both parents and educators.

On July 28, Salem-Keizer Public Schools announced students will start their school year remotely on Sept. 14. Students in kindergarten through 10th grade will stay in the online learning program until at least the week of Nov. 16 while students in grades 11 and 12 won’t attend in-person classes until at least the second semester (Feb. 2, 2021).

“We know this is heartbreaking for those students and families who were counting on in-person learning in September,” Perry said that day. “This direction from the state prioritizes the safety of our educators, children and families, and community.