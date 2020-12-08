Salem nurse who mocked COVID rules agrees to stop practicing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Health nurse who flouted Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions on social media last month has agreed to stop working for the healthcare provider.

Ashley Grames received an Interim Consent Order for her departure effective December 8, 2020, according to state records. Interim Orders by Consent are not considered discipline and are binding documents signed voluntarily by both parties. The order remains in effect until the Board votes to vacate it.

On November 27, Grames posted a video on TikTok and Facebook claiming she still travels often and rarely wears a mask. She also stated she lets her kids have play dates.

Following the video’s circulation on social media, Salem Health addressed the video and subsequently placed Grames on administrative leave during an investigation.

“This one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here,” a spokesperson for company told KOIN 6 News last week. “Salem health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.”

Salem Health did not immediately respond to KOIN 6’s request for more information on Grame’s employment status.

This is a developing story.