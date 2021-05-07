Salem restaurateur: ‘Nice to accommodate our guests inside’

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The move back to High Risk means restaurants and bars across the state will be able to reopen for some indoor dining this Friday — and we’ve heard from several businesses that are gearing up to reopen.

Robbie Kunke said he’s tried over the past year not to get bothered by things that are out of his control. Kunke, who owns Rudy’s Steakhouse in downtown Salem, said he set up cozy outdoor seating and added additional tents across the street.

Rudy’s, he said, has the most outdoor seating of any restaurant in the downtown area, but the Extreme Risk designation cut their capacity in half — which translates to $50,000 in lost revenue.

Still, he’s glad to be back open in time for Mother’s Day.

“It’s one of the busiest days of the year. We’re already completely booked up,” he told KOIN 6 News. “We were planning on being outside for that, but it’s nice to be able to accommodate our guests inside.”

He said he’ll keep adapting through the pandemic and he hopes restaurants all over Oregon will be able to have a steady weekend.