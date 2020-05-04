Salvation Army launches food box distribution

Food boxes are available at various locations throughout the week, including the Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Monday, those in Portland who hurting because of the coronavirus pandemic can get a little extra help from the Salvation Army.

Over the weekend, volunteers with the Salvation Army have been working to put more than 1,500 boxes together. There are various areas where you can pick them up every Monday, including at the Lloyd Center.

On Monday, you can pick up a food box from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lloyd Center by the Multnomah Street entrance, Wednesdays at East Hills Church in Gresham, and Fridays at the Clackamas Town Center.

Michael Stark with the Salvation Army says since the pandemic started, they’re seeing a major increase in requests for food from people who don’t normally come to them.

He encourages people who need help to reach out.

“I just want to encourage people, don’t be afraid,” said Stark. “If you’ve been impacted by the pandemic, you can come to the Salvation Army and we’ll help you in any way we can during this time.”

It’s the Salvation Army’s goal to make and donate these 1,500 boxes each week.

You can get food boxes with their drive-thru or walk up option, however they ask everyone to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols.