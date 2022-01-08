Roosevelt High in Portland latest to close over COVID

Roosevelt will close Monday, transition to distance learning for the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another Portland public school announced it would be closed Monday and transition to distance learning for a week because of the surge of omicron cases in Oregon and its impacat on staff and students.

Roosevelt High School will be closed on January 10 and transition to virtual learning through January 14, PPS officials said Saturday.

All in-person extracurricular activities are postponed, including sports and performance arts. Officials said that also includes practices, competitions, rehearsals and performances.

However, students can still get breakfast and lunch during this time. Families can pick up meals daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roosevelt High School, PPS said.

Last Thursday, PPS announced they were closing Cleveland and McDaniel High Schools Friday due to COVID-19 absences from both students and staff.

“We’re observing that dramatic rise, we’re seeing the increase in reported absences of our students and our staff across our schools this week,” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a Friday press conference.

That day, PPS announced 754 students and 169 staff members in the district are currently isolated because of COVID-19.

Guerrero also said the district is aware that 11th-hour decisions to close schools causes a problem for parents but the omicron surge infecting staff and students affects the ability to make an earlier decision.

