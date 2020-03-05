School district closes over virus concerns; 11 deaths in WA

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The total U.S. death toll is 12

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A school district north of Seattle with 22,000 students will close for up to two weeks because of coronavirus concerns and state officials issued an order to waive fees for virus testing.

Authorities said Thursday there at least 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 39 on Wednesday. Eleven people have died.

One case has been reported in rural Grant Count in central Washington. The rest are in the Seattle area.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet Thursday with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other state officials about the response to the virus during a visit to the state.