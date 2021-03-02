Schrader explains ‘No’ vote on COVID relief bill

Bill passed the House, moves to the Senate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon US Rep. Kurt Schrader was one of only 2 Democrats to vote “no” on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill before key unemployment benefits expire in 2 weeks.

“There’s so much in this $1.9 trillion package that has nothing to do with the COVID epidemic, emergency that we’re facing right now,” Schrader told KOIN 6 News. “So let’s be thoughtful about it. Lessons learned over this last year, let’s be smart.”

Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici both support the measure.

“This bill has massive support,” Blumenauer said, noting it is “getting aid to people who need it.”

Bonamici took note of the “urgent need” for this bill.

The Senate could debate the bill beginning Wednesday.