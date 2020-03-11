Seattle Public Schools to close for at least 2 weeks

The closure coincides with the recently-implemented bans on gatherings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seattle Public Schools announced Wednesday it is closing for at least two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

SPS, the largest district in Washington, said in a release that the decision to close for a minimum of 14 calendar days “follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The move comes less than three hours after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three different Washington state counties–which includes virtually the entire Seattle metro area.

“Governor Inslee’s directives focus on social distancing, which includes limiting gatherings of 250 people or more,” the release said. “Because of the size of virtually every SPS school’s student population, SPS cannot meet those limits and continue to effectively operate.”

The ban involves about four million people in the area.

Inslee said he has been in constant contact with multiple district superintendents to create a comprehensive plan regarding closures and services for families who need child care.

Washington has at least 24 COVID-19 deaths and more than 260 confirmed cases.