Seattle Seahawks field to host military hospital amid virus

300 soldiers have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team.

Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials are planning to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs.

The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths.