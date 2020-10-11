Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Estacada School District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Estacada School District Saturday night, following an exposure that closed River Mill Elementary School and Clackamas River building on Friday.

Both cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in adults. School officials said, “No students have been identified as close contacts.”

Officials also said there will be no more limited in-person instruction at both River Mill and Clackamas River schools. Elementary school students will transition back to remote learning. School will continue as scheduled for grades 6-12.

Clackamas County Public Health first notified the Estacada School District of the exposure on Thursday, according to the district. Officials then contacted the person exposed, who is now self-isolating at home and monitoring for symptoms. Each person who had been around the exposed person has also been contacted and was asked to begin self-isolating as well.

Meanwhile, the River Mill and Clackamas River buildings will undergo additional cleanings.