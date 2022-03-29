PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A second round of COVID booster shots is getting the green light from the FDA and the CDC Tuesday.

The decision will allow anyone over 50-years-old to get a second booster shot with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The second booster can be given four months after the first one.

The second booster, or a fourth dose of Moderna or Pfizer, is meant to pump up your immunity since it goes down about four months after getting a COVID shot — a concern especially for seniors, and those with medical issues, who may have gotten their booster five or six months ago as waning immunity can make you more vulnerable to serious illness or hospitalization from COVID.

There will likely be a fourth dose or booster offered to everyone in the fall.