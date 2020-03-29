Select public restrooms in Vancouver parks kept open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are six public restrooms that remain open in Vancouver as a part of the city’s effort to maintain access to facilities for people who are unhoused amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Five of the facilities are open between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, and the sixth—the Portland Loos at Vancouver Waterfront Park—is open 24-hours a day. All restrooms are cleaned daily, according to the City of Vancouver, and maintenance staff uses EPA-registered disinfectants.

“The City is making every effort to maintain these facilities for use throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our community is our top priority and we will continue to monitor the viability and safety of keeping these facilities open in accordance with public health agency guidelines and state and city emergency orders,” said Julie Hannon, Parks and Recreation Director, in a statement. “I am grateful to everyone involved in developing a solution that allows us to keep these facilities open during this critical time.”

The restrooms can be found at the following locations: