Self-employed Oregonians can now apply for financial help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Self-employed and gig workers can now apply for unemployment benefits in Oregon but as an already-overloaded employment system starts to handle new claims, it’s unclear how quickly they’ll see any money.

The federal government rolled out Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on Tuesday. It’s part of the CARES Act and those who qualify for the program will get anywhere from $205 to $648 plus an additional $600 a week. An online calculator is available to help workers estimate what they’ll receive with PUA.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been applying for unemployment benefits for weeks but money had only been available for those who were laid off. Before the PUA program launched, contract workers like Scott Wagner were confused over whether they could obtain unemployment benefits.

“My company can’t sustain an entire season of no music; 80% of my billing is in the summer,” said Wagner, who works in the live music industry.

Wagner went ahead and applied for benefits weeks before the PUA program opened but, like countless others, he encountered problems with the system such as long wait times and technical glitches.

“I think it was a waste of time because now everybody’s re-applying for this PUA,” said Wagner. “At the same time, I was able to join the pilot program for PUA. How else would they have found me, right? They found me because I applied for regular employment.”

Wagner hopes joining the pilot program for PUA means he’ll get his money a bit faster.

“Just cross your fingers,” he said.

Officials with the Oregon Employment Department say wait times will vary depending on the complexity of a claim. Filers may have to wait up to a couple of weeks before they see their money.

To start a new application for PUA benefits, send an email to OED_PUA_INFO@oregon.gov to request a secure link, then attach your PUA application and weekly claim reports to the secure email link. For more information on how to apply, click here.