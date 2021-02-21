Server error delays COVID tests; OHA reports just 111 new cases, 1 death

Monday's data will be higher than normal due to backlog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported just 111 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death tied to the virus Sunday because many tests have yet to be processed.

A server error prevented “a large number of electronic lab results” from being logged, and as a result, Sunday’s “case ELR totals are lower than usual,” according to OHA. The backlog will also mean Monday’s data will be higher than usual.

The 111 new confirmed/presumptive cases brought the state total to 152,818; the death toll rose to 2,155.

Sunday’s lone death was an 84-year-old Clackamas County man who had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 802,404 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which translates to about 87% of all the doses that have been delivered to the state.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus rose by three to 166 and intensive care unit bed patients fell by seven, according to OHA.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).