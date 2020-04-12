‘Sew others may live’: USCG makes, donates masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — United States Coast Guard crews at the North Bend sector have been doing their part to help first responders during the coronavirus pandemic by making face masks by hand.

According to the Coast Guard, one of the lesser-known skills rescue swimmers have in their repertoire is the ability to sew. At the North Bend shop, crews do a lot of repairs in-house, such as patching upholstery, gear bags, and flight suits.

“Stuff gets beat-up pretty good in our line of work. We can repair it all,” said Chief Petty Officer Roderick Ansley of Coast Guard Sector North Bend in a statement.

As the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, many hospitals and emergency services have been scrambling to find personal protective equipment such as face masks, which are largely in short supply. After the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay sent out the call for help in finding PPE, 13 rescue swimmers stepped up to answer. Equipped with the blueprints for surgical-grade masks provided by the hospital, the USCG swimmers got to work at their sewing machines.

“We broke up the work into teams,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Morris. “If we aren’t flying or doing maintenance, we’re cutting materials, assembling layers, stitching seems, adding elastic. We do as much as we can and then the other team picks it up there.”

Ansley said this was one way to pay it forward after the community supported the Coast Guard during the partial government shutdown last year.

“When we saw a lapse in pay, they came out in droves to help us. They were here when we needed them most, and now we have another opportunity to give back,” said Ansley.