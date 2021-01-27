‘Sharp declines in daily COVID cases’ in Oregon over week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekly COVID report showed “sharp declines in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The week ending January 24 showed a 48% decrease in reported cases, a 33% drop in new hospitalizations and the positive test results dropped to 5.1%, officials said.

However, people between the ages of 20 and 49 continue to have the most number of new cases (54%) while people older than 70 account for 77% of the deaths from the coronavirus.

Daily numbers for Wednesday

Another 20 people died from the coronavirus in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 1924. Officials said they will no longer list individual cases of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon.

“Moving forward, we will share aggregated COVID-19 related deaths on OHA’s public dashboards, which are updated daily,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a release.

Another 731 confirmed/presumptive cases added to the total, which now stands at 140,063. The cases were recorded in 30 of Oregon’s 36 counties, with 4 counties — Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion — accounting for 406 of the cases.

Overall, a total of 340,369 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon.

Hospitalizations from COVID are mixed, as the number of patients declined to 302, but the 74 patients in ICU currently has increased, officials said.

Officials continue to stress hand washing, social distance, avoid gatherings and staying home if you’re ill as a way to slow the spread.