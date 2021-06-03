Shot clinics open at Oregon schools as focus turns to families

100,000 more adults in Oregon need their first vaccine dose for the state to reach the 70% benchmark

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is pushing to get 70% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of June but the pace is slowing.

More than 100,000 Oregonians still need a first dose before the state can reach the threshold set by Governor Kat Brown in the process of lowering restrictions.

New drive-up clinics are opening at Oregon schools near where people live and work as mass vaccination sites close. School districts have started advertise clinics in partnership with local fire departments and county agencies.

Health care providers are appealing to parents who are not vaccinated to make it a family event — one that will help to get kids back in school full-time this fall.

“I think many felt if they were vaccinated and their children weren’t they didn’t feel that was safe enough, they wanted their entire family safe,” said Penny Moore with the Neighborhood Health Center.

A Pfizer vaccine clinic will be open Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tualatin High School for those ages 12 and up. Many other school districts across Oregon are scheduling clinics in the coming weeks for students and their families. Check with your local district to learn more.