Shot incentive: Portland sites offer $100 to get first dose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine yet – you may be able to get $100 for doing so.

The Oregon Health Authority and All4Oregon are giving out 1,500 $100 gift cards to Fred Meyer and Safeway to those who come for their first dose. They are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

You won’t get a gift card for your second dose, however.

The gift cards are available at the Oregon Convention Center site starting Saturday and the Drive-Throughs at the PDX Red Lot and Hillsboro Stadium starting Friday.

You can walk-in or make an appointment at All4Oregon.org or OHSU website.