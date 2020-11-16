Slight dip in COVID cases statewide; 4 new deaths reported

Coronavirus

781 new cases push Oregon to 57,646 overall

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in several days, the Oregon Health Authority reported a low daily case count of COVID-19 relative to the recent surge.

OHA recorded 781 new confirmed/presumptive cases along with four deaths. The latest numbers pushed the overall case total to 57,646 and the death toll to 765.

While three of the four victims reported Monday had underlying medical conditions, one of the casualties was a 41-year-old Washington County man without any:

-41-year-old Washington County man
-78-year-old Washington County man
-60-year-old Clackamas County man
-74-year-old Multnomah County woman

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss