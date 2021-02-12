Snow closes Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site through Saturday

People in line at a mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, January 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center is closed on Friday due to severe winter weather, and will remain closed on Saturday, Legacy Health announced Friday morning.

The Friday closure was announced Thursday night, but the closure now extends into the weekend.

Those who have been scheduled for an appointment will be contacted by a Legacy Health team member to reschedule, according to health care system officials.

OHSU has also announced it was closing its weekend vaccination sites. The three OHSU clinics that will be closed on February 13-14 are:

• The drive-through mass vaccination clinic at the PDX Red Economy parking lot

• The drive-through clinic at the Hillsboro Stadium

• The OHSU patient clinic in the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus

All appointments already scheduled for those days will be rescheduled. Officials with OHSU said they would contact every patient affected by this weather closure and help them reschedule. Also, anyone due for a second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended timeframe.

Winter weather has impacted the region, with snow in much of Portland and freezing rain expected south and west of the city.