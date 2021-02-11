Snow closes Oregon Convention Center vaccination clinic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter storm that will disrupt the region for days to come has now interrupted COVID vaccine appointments.

The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will be closed Friday for vaccination appointments. Anyone with a Friday, February 12 appointment will be contacted to reschedule as soon as possible.

This comes a day after OHSU announced they will close their COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturday and Sunday.

The 3 OHSU clinics that will be closed on February 13-14 are:

• The drive-through mass vaccination clinic at the PDX Red Economy parking lot

• The drive-through clinic at the Hillsboro Stadium

• The OHSU patient clinic in the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus

All appointments already scheduled for those days will be rescheduled. Officials with OHSU said they would contact every patient affected by this weather closure and help them reschedule. Also, anyone due for a second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended timeframe.

