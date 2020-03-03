Sold Out: Hand sanitizer hard to find amid virus concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a run on local stores to find items to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hand sanitizers are among the most sought after products on the list.

KOIN 6 News’ Lisa Balick checked with several stores in the Portland metro area about their current stock, but was only able to find a single bottle of hand sanitizer at a Target store. Brick and mortar stores are running low on supplies, and online retailers are as well. By Monday afternoon, Amazon had posted a notice saying the company was not sure when there will be more supplies of a major hand sanitizer brand. Other generic brands were marked as “currently unavailable.”

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst,” said one shopper, summarizing what is sending worried customers out to stock up on freeze-dried meals, along with water jugs and masks of any kind, at Andy and Bax Sporting Goods.

“In my family, I feel like it’s the fear of the unknown that’s keeping people from acting, weirdly,” said Emily who was shopping at Andy and Bax Monday. “And I’m thinking, like, why wouldn’t you go now if you have the money and time—why would you wait?”

In addition to hand sanitizer, face masks and cleaning products are tough to find as well. KOIN 6 News spoke to some people who were buying gas masks and freeze-dried food. Some local store managers said they are trying to restock products as quickly as possible, but it may take several days.

“[Customers] are saying they want to be prepared,” said Kathy Finn of the Andy and Bax Outdoor Store. “I don’t know if that means hunkered down for a couple of weeks inside their home, but I’m almost out of water jugs.”

Some people said they want to be prepared if they are quarantined or if they become too afraid to go out with all the fear of the unknown. These reactions are affecting the economy.

“It helps sales because we haven’t had the big freeze that brings people in for mittens, hats, and coats, so this helps,” said Finn.

However, there could be a negative effect from this as well.

“People start hunkering down where they are and that’s going to kill our economic activity,” said John Gallup, PSU economics professor.

As more people panic about a possible pandemic, the greater the ripple effect in the economy.

In the wake of the hand sanitizer shortage, shoppers are starting to get creative. A number of people are buying rubbing alcohol to use has hand sanitizer since it’s the active ingredient in the gel.