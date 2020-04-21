SOLVE has DIY tips for Earth Day 50

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first Earth Day was celebrated April 22, 1970 — 50 years ago. Earth Day has grown substantially in that time and normally more than 1 billion people worldwide now celebrate the earth.

Things are a little different this year because of the pandemic.

SOLVE, Oregon’s premier environmental organization, is known for its annual beach clean-ups. Although this year’s event was canceled, SOLVE has a do-it-yourself page for ways you can celebrate this year.

“Really we want people to do the work, whether it’s pulling invasives in your backyard, picking up litter while you’re walking your dog,” said SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. “Anything that you’d normally be doing at this time, but throwing some sort of environmental work into it.

SOLVE Do it yourself tips