Some COVID rules to be repealed once OR reaches vaccination goal

FILE – In this April 11, 2021, file photo, residents wearing masks walk in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, April 27, 2021 rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors and she is moving 15 counties into extreme risk category, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced they will repeal basic face covering and social distance requirements once the state reaches a 70% vaccination threshold.

Last month, Gov. Brown said she is aiming to lift most COVID-19 restrictions in the state once 70% of Oregonians ages 16 and older are vaccinated. Aligning with that goal, OSHA said on Monday that the state will not require masks and face coverings in almost all settings — with some exceptions for places still under federal guidance like airports, public transit and health care settings.

The governor has also asked OSHA to review its workplace rules and update them based on the decision. OSHA said more guidelines for workers may be reviewed and repealed in the future.

OSHA is set to discuss safety guideline changes when they meet on June 14. The department will be coordinating its efforts with the Oregon OSHA Partnership Committee, the Oregon Health Authority, the two Infectious Disease Rulemaking Advisory Committees, along with other stakeholders.

Based on the most recently available data, at least 66.8% of eligible Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.