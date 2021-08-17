Some OK’d for 3rd COVID shot now, booster shot possible

FILE – In this Thursday, July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal guidelines and the state of Oregon have approved giving a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are immunocompromised — but this is not the same as a booster shot.

The third dose for the immunocompromised is for people who have had transplants, those with advanced or untreated HIV and those getting certain chemotherapy treatments.

Transplant recipient Troy Carruth told KOIN 6 News he got a 3rd shot Monday, but said he is still cautious with so many people unvaccinated and the delta variant spreading quickly.

This third shot is not considered a booster for a vaccine that has begun to wear off. Instead this is for people whose immune systems didn’t really kick in as much with the shots. Pharmacies are starting to offer it but they will check your vaccine records to make sure you qualify.

A decision on a specific booster shot is expected to be announced sometime this week. Health officials told KOIN 6 News there may be a recommendation for a third shot, a booster, about 8 months after the first dose. But at this time that has not been recommended or approved by the FDA.

And there is still no word on when kids under the age of 12 can get their first COVID vaccine shot.