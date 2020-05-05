Some Oregon state parks, recreational areas allowed to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that she is allowing limited openings at state recreational areas.

In a news release, Brown said some state parks and outdoor recreation areas are allowed to reopen as of Tuesday for day-use.

Ski resorts will also be allowed to reopen but it’s unclear if and when they will do so. Columbia River Gorge parks and recreation areas and some coastal areas will remain closed.

Oregon State Parks released a list of parks opening for day-use starting May 6:

Tryon Creek in Portland

Willamette Mission north of Keizer

Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake

State Capitol State Park in Salem

The Cove Palisades boat ramp at Lake Billy Chinook near Culver

Prineville Reservoir boat ramp near Prineville

Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove

Pilot Butte to pedestrians (no vehicles) in Bend

Oregon State Parks information

The new order encourages Oregonians to practice social distancing measures and wear masks when out in public spaces. They also urged people to leave if the area appears crowded. Public restrooms may be closed in some of the parks.

More than 100 parks, trails and boating sites reopened in Washington state on Tuesday.

KOIN 6 is working to learn more specifics about the new order in Oregon.