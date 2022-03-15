Variety of reasons keeps masks on in some spots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though mask mandates in Oregon and Washington have ended, businesses can now decide whether they want their customers to still cover up.

Several businesses who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they are still requiring masks — and are getting support and understanding from their customers.

Jaciva’s Bakery in Southeast Portland said they are trying to continue to protect employees who are immunocompromised. They also want to make it a safe place for older customers.

The longtime Portland bakery and chocolate shop only operated through a take-out window for cakes and other items during the height of the pandemic. Customers who don’t want to mask up can still use the drive-thru.

Other places, like Ginger Hair Salons, said that since they work up close with clients and especially their faces, they will keep the mask requirement for all employees and customers. They said they’ve spoken with both groups and feel they’re safer with masks.

COVID is still around with hundreds of new cases daily throughout the state and more than 200 people hospitalized with COVID.

But most businesses are now mask-optional. However some businesses, especially restaurants, are still asking for proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to help protect their workers.