Special committee to discuss economic response to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Joint Committee On Coronavirus Response is holding its first public meeting online on Wednesday, when they are expected to discuss economic relief across the state of Oregon.

The committee of legislators is tasked with finding a way to support low income and vulnerable Oregonians along with small businesses as they close to comply with public health requests.

This could be short-term economic relief — housing protection or supporting those without sick leave or unemployment insurance. Several people have already submitted suggestions for this coronavirus committee, agreeing with Representative Diego Hernandez of Portland who says the state needs to go beyond rent freezes and evicition moratoriums.

Some are asking to suspend rent, mortgages and utility payments until the pandemic is resolved. Some say all of their small businesses will go out of business otherwise. People in the restuarant industry who were already laid off are asking for the same help.

Others are calling for grocery distribution systems to reduce contact with people while assuring food security.

The committee will also consider how to help community colleges and their vulnerable staff and students as their courses get delayed and jobs get halted.

The committee’s first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and a press conference will be at 4 p.m. Members of the public can submit ideas, feedback and testimony via email by 5 p.m.