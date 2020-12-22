Brown: Approved $800M ‘critical to protect Oregon families’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters didn’t stand in the way of Oregon lawmakers debating and approving various COVID relief packages in the 3rd special session of the year. The bills now made their way to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk.

In a statement issued minutes after the legislature adjourned, Brown said she called the special session to get resources into the hands of Oregonians who have been sacrificing so much during the pandemic.

The Oregon House and Senate passed all the bills they considered: The $800 million in relief, cocktails to-go, rent relief for landlords, extension of the eviction moratorium and a bill limiting liability of schools for COVID claims.

The House just passed the bill that allows restaurants to do cocktails to-go & limits fees third party platforms can charge customers for pick-up and delivery orders. The bill now goes to @OregonGovBrown for her signature. pic.twitter.com/3Sb6U0BeYn — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) December 22, 2020

“I am pleased that the legislature set aside $800 million that will allow the state to respond to the ongoing needs of the pandemic and wildfire response. These funds are critical to protect Oregon families and small businesses,” Brown said. “I am also glad they took up critical, COVID-19-related policy bills that will provide relief for tenants and landlords, extend the eviction moratorium, and create avenues to support restaurants and bars.”

She also said state agencies are developing proposals for consideration in January by the Emergency Board to “ensure we are leveraging every available federal resource so that this aid package provides quick support to Oregonians in need.”

The governor noted these changes and investments along with the just-announced federal economic stimulus will bring relief to Oregon residents.

“These are important steps,” she said, “but more resources will be needed for Oregon families and businesses when Congress returns to Washington.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.